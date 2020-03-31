Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 280.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,914,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pool by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,147,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $198.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.79. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $159.71 and a 12 month high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

