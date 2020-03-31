Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3,039.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avon Products during the third quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avon Products by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avon Products during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Avon Products by 237.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

AVP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

