Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 70,524 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 345.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.