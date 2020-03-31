Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 25,246 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Boise Cascade worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.