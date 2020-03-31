Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PriceSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in PriceSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $696,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,231,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,621,745.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

