Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 226,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

