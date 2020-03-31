Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2 Million Stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of TPH opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.