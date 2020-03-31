Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655,066 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $37,052,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3,553.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,624 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,776,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,055 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

