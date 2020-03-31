Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 731.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a current ratio of 136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.03. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

