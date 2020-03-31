Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 490.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,340 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

IONS opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

