Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

RXN opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

