Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $16,476,000.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

