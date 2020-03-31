Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,666 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,779,200.00. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

