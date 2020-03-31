Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,448 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,399,000 after purchasing an additional 486,635 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

