Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 51,202 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vale by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

