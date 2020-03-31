Critical Survey: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynavax Technologies and Forty Seven, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Forty Seven 0 7 4 0 2.36

Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 396.25%. Forty Seven has a consensus price target of $65.95, suggesting a potential downside of 30.85%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Forty Seven.

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forty Seven has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Forty Seven shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Forty Seven shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Forty Seven’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $35.22 million 8.71 -$152.60 million ($1.87) -1.90 Forty Seven $15.68 million 292.90 -$87.62 million ($2.34) -40.76

Forty Seven has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynavax Technologies. Forty Seven is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Forty Seven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies -433.29% -571.95% -50.60% Forty Seven N/A -50.38% -44.35%

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Its product candidates include SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AZD1419, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat asthma. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for various immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody. Forty Seven Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genentech to include third clinical trial in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

