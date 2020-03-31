Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,380 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 332,092 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 622,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $2,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $579.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.