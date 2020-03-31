Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.90.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.64. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.32%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

