Credit Suisse AG Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $587.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

