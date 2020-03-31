Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of NIC worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGOV stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

