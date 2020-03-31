Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 27th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total value of $985,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at $605,268,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $400.75 per share, with a total value of $300,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 217,118 shares valued at $91,214,208. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $269.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.96 and a 200-day moving average of $430.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.40.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

