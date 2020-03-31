COTI Price Up 21.8% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.02571304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00194612 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 312,250,374 coins. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official website is coti.io . COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

