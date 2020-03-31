Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Fall 1.4% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales increased by 11.7% during the month of February. Costco Wholesale’s shares fell by 1.4% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $291.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

