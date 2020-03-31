CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 27th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,652,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,078,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $599.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $468.98 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $661.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

