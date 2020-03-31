Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$467.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$463.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, with a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$714,359.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

