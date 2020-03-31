Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CTVA stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

