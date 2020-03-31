Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.94 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.45 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

TSE:CS opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.88.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.