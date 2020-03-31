Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$6.56.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.76 per share, with a total value of C$1,439,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,275,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,106,698.33. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,511,744.08. Insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock worth $526,384 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

