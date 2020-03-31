Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

CLB stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

