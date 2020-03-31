CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) & Its Competitors Financial Review

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -687.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.24 billion $73.91 million -31.96

CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 734 2736 3774 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 35.47%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -19.82% -2,415.18% -6.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) rivals beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

