Contrasting HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and DiaSorin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 5.73% 24.14% 10.73% DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and DiaSorin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $24.63 billion 0.80 $1.43 billion $0.17 13.94 DiaSorin $790.32 million 8.49 $186.75 million $3.36 35.71

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSorin. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiaSorin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSorin has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and DiaSorin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 0 2 3 0 2.60 DiaSorin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats DiaSorin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. As of March 29, 2018, it had approximately 4,900 stores in 72 markets, including franchise markets; and 47 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages. The company's immunodiagnostics systems include LIAISON XL, an automated chemiluminescence analyzer; LIAISON analyzer; EVOlyzer 2-150/8 with disposable tips to automate microplate based assays; and ETI Max 3000, an automated microtiter plate analyzer. It also offers molecular diagnostic products LIAISON MDX a thermocycler; and LIAISON IAM, an instrument for amplification of nucleic acids, as well as kits, PCR master mixes, primer pairs, and molecular controls for monitoring oncology and infectious diseases. The company sells its products directly, as well as through an international network of independent distributors in Europe, Africa, North Americam Central America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. DiaSorin S.p.A. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

