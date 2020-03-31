Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Celestica worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

