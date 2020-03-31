Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 29,425 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

NYSE:IEX opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.