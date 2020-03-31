Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 220,825 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,825 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Iamgold worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Iamgold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,302,000 after acquiring an additional 645,028 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,694,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 779,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

