Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.20 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 150.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,245 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,080,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 274,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $167,880,000 after purchasing an additional 269,113 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,303,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average of $199.93. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.96.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

