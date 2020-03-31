Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,806,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,660 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVM. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.