Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.71.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $265.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

