Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 113,113 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,113 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Alcoa worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 234,663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

