Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of 58.com worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in 58.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 101,702 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. China International Capital downgraded shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

