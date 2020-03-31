Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $310.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.