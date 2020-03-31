Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.50 ($76.16).

COP opened at €56.30 ($65.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.25 and a 200 day moving average of €58.86. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

