Comparing Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) & RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

RMR Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RMR Group and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMR Group 1 5 3 0 2.22 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.22, indicating a potential upside of 70.76%. Given RMR Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RMR Group is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RMR Group and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMR Group $713.37 million 1.24 $74.58 million $4.83 5.85 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RMR Group and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMR Group 5.37% 6.68% 5.28% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -23.48% -0.58%

Summary

RMR Group beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

