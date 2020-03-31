Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

