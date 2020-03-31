Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €24.50 ($28.49) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

SGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.80 ($45.12).

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €21.77 ($25.31) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.49. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

