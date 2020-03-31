Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

