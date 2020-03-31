Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.04.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.