Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $22,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $103,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

