Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.