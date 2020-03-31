Cleveland Research Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Underperform

Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

