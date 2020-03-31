Citigroup Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target to $28.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

NGM stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson bought 148,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,720,697.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 994,698 shares of company stock worth $13,440,492 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 198,635 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

